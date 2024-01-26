Wizards Move On From Wes Unseld Jr As Head Coach

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Breaking news is always good in the morning. Indeed, the Wizards have been busy dating back to last summer with roster reconstruction and moving some things and plans around within the front office. Although breaking news is always good to start the day, it is never good when someone loses a job within the breaking news.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

The Washington Wizards have decided to move on from Wes Unseld Jr. as their Head Coach. This season, the Wizards are 7-36 thus far. That is the second worst record in the entire league and the second worst record in the Eastern Conference. The only team that is worst than the Wizards are the struggling Detroit Pistons.

Also See: Wizards Name Wes Unseld Jr. As The New Head Coach In 2021

What’s interesting and surprising about the move and transition is the fact that the Wizards made this change the day of a game day. Tonight, the Wizards will play the Utah Jazz at home in Washington. However, it will remain to be seen who will take over coaching duties as the Interim Head Coach. The Wizards front office and Will Dawkins must really be fond of… [continue reading by clicking here]

READ MORE:

SZN Opener: USC Forward Vince Iwuchukwu Talks Joining The Big Ten, Cardiac Recovery & More

How Has Kobe Bryant’s Net Worth Changed Since His Death?

The Evolution Of Kobe Bryant’s Jersey

LeBron James: The NBA Champ And Dedicated Dad

SZN Opener: LSU Guard Aneesah Morrow Talks Leaving DePaul, Learning from Injuries And More

Brittney Griner’s Appeal Rejected By Russian Court!

Phoenix Suns Owner Suspended & Fined $10 Million

Dr. J Says NO To NBA Retiring Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Number

NBA’s John Wall Talks Contemplating Suicide

Britney Griner Sentenced To 9 Years In Russian Prison

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Wizards Move On From Wes Unseld Jr As Head Coach was originally published on kysdc.com