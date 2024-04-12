Radio One Richmond presents Stone Soul Music and Food Festival, Saturday June 22, 2024, on Browns Island from 2pm to 9pm featuring performances by Juvenile, Tamar Braxton, Trina, Backyard Band, Kenya Vaun, Bobbi Storm, Wanmor and more .
Doors open at 2pm. Event is rain or shine. Tickets are on sale now.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS
Here’s Your Lineup for Stone Soul 2024: Tickets On Sale Now was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
