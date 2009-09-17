Contact Us

WKJS/WKJM 99.3/105.7 KISS FM

2809 Emerywood Pkwy, Suite 300

Richmond, VA 23294

Business Line: 804-672-9299

Request Line: 804-345-KISS

Hours of Operation:

Office Hours

Monday-Friday

8:30am-5:30pm



VP/General Manager

Marsha Landess

To Advertise Call (804) 501.0719

mlandess@radio-one.com

Operations Manager

Mathew Myers

(804) 501.0767

mmyers@radio-one.com

Sales Director

Stacey Trexler

(804) 467.7467

strexler@radio-one.com

General Sales Manager

Brittney Quarles

To Advertise Call (804) 501.0761

bquarles@radio-one.com

Digital Sales Manager

Adam Drudge

(804) 501.0726

adrudge@radio-one.com

Marketing Director

Jasmine Snead

(804) 501.0745

jsnead@radio-one.com

News and Community Affairs Director

Clovia Lawrence

Please contact Clovia for any PSA’s at

cllawrence@radio-one.com or call (804) 501.0744

FCC Public File Contact:

Publicfilecontact@radio-one.com

Candidate rate requests, please contact the

Director of Sales, Stacey Trexler at (804) 501.0720

For Internship info, please contact the

General Sales Manager, Brittney Quarles at (804) 501.0761