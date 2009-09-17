Contact Us

Local
Posted September 17, 2009

WKJS/WKJM 99.3/105.7 KISS FM
2809 Emerywood Pkwy, Suite 300
Richmond, VA 23294

Business Line: 804-672-9299
Request Line: 804-345-KISS

Hours of Operation:
Office Hours
Monday-Friday
8:30am-5:30pm


VP/General Manager
Marsha Landess
To Advertise Call (804) 501.0719
mlandess@radio-one.com

Operations Manager
Mathew Myers
(804) 501.0767
mmyers@radio-one.com

Sales Director
Stacey Trexler
(804) 467.7467
strexler@radio-one.com

General Sales Manager
Brittney Quarles
To Advertise Call (804) 501.0761
bquarles@radio-one.com

Digital Sales Manager
Adam Drudge
(804) 501.0726
adrudge@radio-one.com

Marketing Director
Jasmine Snead
(804) 501.0745
jsnead@radio-one.com

News and Community Affairs Director
Clovia Lawrence
Please contact Clovia for any PSA’s at
cllawrence@radio-one.com or call (804) 501.0744

FCC Public File Contact:
Publicfilecontact@radio-one.com

Candidate rate requests, please contact the
Director of Sales, Stacey Trexler at (804) 501.0720

For Internship info, please contact the
General Sales Manager, Brittney Quarles at (804) 501.0761

