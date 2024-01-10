How Has Kobe Bryant’s Net Worth Changed Since His Death?

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

This month marks the fourth anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

MORE: Kobe Bryant Quotes That Will Always Keep You Motivated

In the years since, countless tributes have been created about what he brought to the sport and how much he loved being a father. One aspect of Kobe’s illustrious career that often goes unnoticed is his shrewd business acumen. While Kobe Bryant’s net worth grew immensely during his lifetime, one of his biggest financial successes came, sadly, after he passed away.

How Much Was Kobe Bryant’s Worth Before He Died?

Bryant was a certified legend in the game. He played 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, was an 18-time All-Star, two-time finals MVP and a five-time NBA champion. He was known for his “Mamba Mentality,” a relentless passion and dedication for the game of basketball. He demanded the most of himself and didn’t accept anything but the best from his teammates.

The level of focus he brought to the game led to Bryant being one of the highest-paid athletes of all time, earning over $320 million throughout his career. Outside of basketball, he wrote a book, was the NBA2K cover athlete four times, had his own Mamba sneaker line with Nike, as well as countless endorsements and commercials. He was even an Academy Award winner with his short film Dear, Basketball, winning the Oscar for Best Animated Short in 2018. That same year he began writing and hosting Detail for ESPN, a series where he provided analysis for certain levels and games. Many of his business ventures were accomplished through his company, Kobe Inc.

As a result of his various successes both on and off the court, Forbes estimated Kobe Bryant’s net worth at $600 million at the time of his passing.

How Much Has He Made Since Passing?

After his passing, Kobe’s net worth was passed on to his wife, Vanessa Bryant. While Kobe initially intended to end his Nike partnership and launch his own sneaker company before he passed, Vanessa re-upped the contract in 2022 to continue the release of Kobe’s shoes that for fans have become synonymous with the athlete. She’s also used her family’s wealth for philanthropic endeavors to honor Kobe’s legacy. This includes opening a basketball court dedicated to her late husband in Compton’s Wilson Park. In 2022, she was awarded a $16 million settlement from Los Angeles County over unauthorized pictures taken of her husband’s fatal helicopter crash. Vanessa Bryant pledged all of it to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a charity dedicated to providing children in underserved communities access to sports.

The biggest financial gain for the Bryant family post Kobe’s timely passing comes from Body Armor. In 2014, Kobe invested nearly $6 million into the beverage company, which represented a 10% stake. During his time with the company, Kobe sat on the board and was instrumental in shaping the brand’s advertising voice. In 2021, the Coca-Cola Company bought out Body Armor entirely. As a result, the Bryant family is expected to receive nearly $400 million when all is said and done.

There’s no public data yet available on how this investment has increased Kobe Bryant’s net worth, but after accounting for taxes, it could be nearly a billion dollars.

While Kobe was clearly a shrewd businessman, he’ll always be remembered for the 20 years of memories he created for fans, the relentless intensity he brought to the sport, and his dedication to his family.

SEE ALSO:

The Evolution Of Kobe Bryant’s Jersey

How Much Are Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Cards Worth?

The post How Has Kobe Bryant’s Net Worth Changed Since His Death? appeared first on NewsOne.

How Has Kobe Bryant’s Net Worth Changed Since His Death? was originally published on newsone.com