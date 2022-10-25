HomeWorld

Brittney Griner’s Appeal Rejected By Russian Court!

A Russian court ruled Tuesday to reject Brittney Griner’s appeal of her drug conviction and uphold her 9 year sentence. A decision was made to recalculate her sentence to include her pre-trial detention which means Griner will still have to serve at least 8 years in Russian prison.

