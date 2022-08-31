NBA’s John Wall Talks Contemplating Suicide

L.A. Clippers guard John Wall says he considered taking his own life during the last three years after dealing with a torn Achilles and family deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Darkest place I’ve ever been in. At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide. I mean, just tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passed a year later, all this in the midst of COVID and at the same time, me going to chemotherapy, me sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for three days straight laying on the couch beside her.”