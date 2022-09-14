HomeBasketball

Phoenix Suns Owner Suspended & Fined $10 Million

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference

Source: Elsa / Getty

The NBA has suspended and handed down a $10 million fine to Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies” after a league investigation.

The findings of the report came down almost a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure.

