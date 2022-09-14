Phoenix Suns Owner Suspended & Fined $10 Million

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

The NBA has suspended and handed down a $10 million fine to Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies” after a league investigation.

The findings of the report came down almost a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure.

