Former Lizzo Dancers Suing Over Sexual Harassment & Body Shaming

Lawsuits have been filed against the artist Lizzo by three former dancers in Los Angeles Superior Court involving forms of sexual harassment and hostile workplace conditions.

Allegations in the pressuring of one of them to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club and subjected the group to an “excruciating” audition while leveling false accusations that they were drinking on the job. Body-shaming after calling attention to one dancer’s weight gain and later berating, then firing, that same dancer after she recorded a meeting because of a health condition.

Accusations involve the captain of Lizzo’s dance team deriding those who had premarital sex while sharing lewd sexual fantasies, simulating oral sex and publicly discussing one of plaintiffs “virgin” status.

