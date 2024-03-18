Listen Live
Entertainment

Usher, Fantasia Win Big At NAACP Image Awards

Usher, Fantasia Win Big At NAACP Image Awards

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stone Soul Vendor Graphics
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
9th Annual Roots Picnic

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

The 2024 NAACP Image Awards brought out the big stars as Oprah presented Usher with the Entertainer of the Year Award. Other winners included Coleman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and New Edition.

See story here

 

RELATED TAGS

Usher

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
9th Annual Roots Picnic
Entertainment

Usher, Fantasia Win Big At NAACP Image Awards

Local

Multi-Media Personality and Cancer Survivor Sheilah Belle, Releases New Book ‘Journey In The Journey: Mind, Body and Soul’

News

John Wall Attempted Suicide Twice, Reveals His 2 Sons As His Reason To Continue Living

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Is Making A LEGO Movie About His Life

2015 Holiday Jam Concert
Entertainment News

Ralph Tresvant’s Ex-Wife Shelly And Her Dark Road

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Singer Johnny Gill Engaged to Marry Model

Local

Washington Wizards January 2024 Highlights

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close