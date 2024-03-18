Usher, Fantasia Win Big At NAACP Image Awards

The 2024 NAACP Image Awards brought out the big stars as Oprah presented Usher with the Entertainer of the Year Award. Other winners included Coleman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and New Edition.
See story here
-
Multi-Media Personality and Cancer Survivor Sheilah Belle, Releases New Book ‘Journey In The Journey: Mind, Body and Soul’
-
Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown Receive Honorary Degrees From Leaders Esteem University In Texas
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions
-
Pharrell Williams Is Making A LEGO Movie About His Life
-
Washington Wizards January 2024 Highlights
-
Usher Shares Some Secrets From His Super Bowl Halftime Show
-
Wizards Move On From Wes Unseld Jr As Head Coach
-
Rachel Dolezal Firedd From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account