Tiffany Haddish Upsets Fans Over Israel Trip

Published on February 22, 2024

Tiffany Haddish

Source: Warner Media / Turner

Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram to let her 7.4 million followers know that she’s taking a “16-hour” flight from Los Angeles to Israel, causing some to get upset.

The 44 yr-old comedian, who found out she was part Jewish and had her Bat Mitzvah at 40, stated” “I’m gonna go meet my future man out there. I’m out. I’m going to the Holy Land. I suggest you all do it.”

