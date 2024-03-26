Listen Live
Sean "Diddy" Combs' Homes Raided By Homeland Security

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Homes Raided By Homeland Security

Published on March 26, 2024

Homeland Security agents raided the Los Angeles and Miami mansions owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday as part of a federal inquiry into sex trafficking.

Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Sean Combs was not present at either locations and was believed to be on his private jet which landed in Antigua during the chaos.

Two of his sons were seen handcuffed at one of the mansions.

