Mark Curry: Diddy Paid Shyne To Take Gun Charge

Published on March 5, 2024

Former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry is claiming that rapper Shyne was paid to take the fall for Diddy’s night club shooting in 1999. Shyne was given 1 million dollars for an album which never saw the light of day.

Moses “Shyne” Barrow was released from prison in 2009 and was shortly deported to Belize. The woman who was shot in the face in the incident has always maintained that she saw Sean “Diddy” Combs pull the trigger.

