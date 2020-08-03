Did you know that Black Americans have a $1 trillion dollar spending power? As a matter of fact, Black buying power increased by 108% between 2000 and 2017, outperforming the 97% increase in total buying power. Radio One has partnered with local black businesses to create a “ Buy Black RVA” directory identifying black businesses in Central VA in an effort to encourage listeners to buy black every day. Buy Black. Buy Local.

Upload your Black Owned Business below:

Buy Black RVA was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: