Did you know that Black Americans have a $1 trillion dollar spending power? As a matter of fact, Black buying power increased by 108% between 2000 and 2017, outperforming the 97% increase in total buying power. Radio One has partnered with local black businesses to create a “ Buy Black RVA” directory identifying black businesses in Central VA in an effort to encourage listeners to buy black every day. Buy BlackBuy Local.

Upload your Black Owned Business below:

