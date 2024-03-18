For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Entertainment

Wendy Williams Inked $400,000 Deal With Lifetime

Wendy Williams Inked $400,000 Deal With Lifetime

Published on March 18, 2024

Ciera Payton Wendy Williams biopic

Source: Lifetime / lifetime

Documents reveal that Wendy Williams inked a deal with Lifetime back in 2023 for the “Where Is Wendy Williams” docuseries. Complaints were made that the network took advantage of her but etails show that she made $100,000 per episode (4) and a $1000 daily stipend for glam just before she was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia.

See story here

 

