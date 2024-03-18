Wendy Williams Inked $400,000 Deal With Lifetime

Documents reveal that Wendy Williams inked a deal with Lifetime back in 2023 for the “Where Is Wendy Williams” docuseries. Complaints were made that the network took advantage of her but etails show that she made $100,000 per episode (4) and a $1000 daily stipend for glam just before she was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia.
See story here
-
Multi-Media Personality and Cancer Survivor Sheilah Belle, Releases New Book ‘Journey In The Journey: Mind, Body and Soul’
-
Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown Receive Honorary Degrees From Leaders Esteem University In Texas
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions
-
Pharrell Williams Is Making A LEGO Movie About His Life
-
Washington Wizards January 2024 Highlights
-
Usher Shares Some Secrets From His Super Bowl Halftime Show
-
Wizards Move On From Wes Unseld Jr As Head Coach
-
Rachel Dolezal Firedd From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account