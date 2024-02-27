Listen Live
Diddy Facing Another Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Published on February 27, 2024

Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing yet another lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct. Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claims Diddy committed several crimes during 2022-2023 including unwanted touching of his genitalia and rape.

The lawsuit states that Combs groped Jones, walked around naked in front of him, and that the producer woke up next to a sex worker after ingesting tequila laced with drugs. Jones also alleged that Combs pressured him to “solicit sex workers and perform sex acts to the pleasure of Mr. Combs.”

Jones claims also involve Stevie J. and Yung Miami’s cousin.

See full story here

