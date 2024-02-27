Diddy Facing Another Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing yet another lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct. Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claims Diddy committed several crimes during 2022-2023 including unwanted touching of his genitalia and rape.
The lawsuit states that Combs groped Jones, walked around naked in front of him, and that the producer woke up next to a sex worker after ingesting tequila laced with drugs. Jones also alleged that Combs pressured him to “solicit sex workers and perform sex acts to the pleasure of Mr. Combs.”
Jones claims also involve Stevie J. and Yung Miami’s cousin.
See full story here
-
Wizards Move On From Wes Unseld Jr As Head Coach
-
Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame
-
REPORT: Washington Wizards & The Capitals Leaving DC To Move To Virginia
-
Pharrell Williams Is Making A LEGO Movie About His Life
-
Eva Marcille Talks ‘All the Queens Men,’ Balancing Motherhood, and Staying Grounded
-
Drake, SZA, Taylor Swift, And Other Artists’ Music May Be Pulled From Tiktok After Its Deal With Universal Music Group Expires
-
Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign
-
Issa Rae Criticizes Hollywood For Falling Short On Diversity And Inclusion Commitments