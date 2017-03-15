King Tutt’s Daddy Diaries: Approval

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We as people spend our lives looking for approval from anyone we can get it from. We want this approval to justify what we do.

However, as a father, no approval was greater than hearing my son say, “Thanks Dad, for being there, I love you!”

For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @kissrichmond

Related…