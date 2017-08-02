CLOSE
Daddy Diaries
Home

King Tutt’s Daddy Diaries: Being Great When The Woman Beside You Is Greater!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Daddy Diaries

Source: Courtesy of King Tutt

There was a time when I was dogged out about spending time with my previous kids but now that I am there for my kids….those same people never give praise. I have realized that I am the man and great Father I am today because of the strong woman that is by my side…my beautiful Wife Linette.

Image may contain: 3 people, people smiling, people standing and shoes

Like the old saying goes, “teamwork makes the dream work” and I owe my Fatherly success to the support and hard work of my wife who happens to be a wonderful Mother and a greater person than I.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good
6 photos

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Related…

King Tutt's Daddy Diaries: Being Great When The Woman Beside You Is Greater!!!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 7 hours ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 7 hours ago
07.26.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 8 hours ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Do Better, Hollywood: Dark Skin Actresses Aren’t Just Slaves…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
13 items
Watch This Black News Anchor Shade Y’all President…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
15 items
Lori Harvey Is Having A Hot Girl Summer…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Georgia Mother Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert
Jay-Z to Produce Netflix Film
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close