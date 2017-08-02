King Tutt’s Daddy Diaries: Being Great When The Woman Beside You Is Greater!!!

There was a time when I was dogged out about spending time with my previous kids but now that I am there for my kids….those same people never give praise. I have realized that I am the man and great Father I am today because of the strong woman that is by my side…my beautiful Wife Linette.

Like the old saying goes, “teamwork makes the dream work” and I owe my Fatherly success to the support and hard work of my wife who happens to be a wonderful Mother and a greater person than I.

