King Tutt’s Daddy Diaries: Crawl Before You Walk

Now that I realize the importance of being there for your kids, simple things take on a whole new meaning.

It’s such an awesome feeling to see your kids crawl and walk for the first time…its a sign of progession. “Crawl before you walk” is the basic premise for all. It takes time, patience and commitment.

We as parents, especially Fathers, need to practice that simple statement in everything we do and we are sure to be successful. “Crawl before you walk.”

My Son Dj walking for the 1st time.

My Daughter Daya crawling like crazy!!!

Related…