Virginia Senate Considers Bill To Cover College Housing Costs For Foster Youth

The Virginia Senate is poised to vote on House Bill 700, a crucial initiative led by Del. Anne Ferrell Tata in collaboration with Connect With a Wish, a nonprofit supporting former foster youth. This bill seeks to provide housing support for former foster youth attending colleges in the state, addressing a pressing need for assistance in their educational pursuits.

HB 700, which received unanimous approval from the House of Delegates, extends housing coverage for the entire year and mandates colleges to designate a liaison for former foster youth. This initiative aims to bridge the gap in educational equity for these vulnerable individuals, who often face financial and support challenges.

Connect With a Wish, known for its advocacy and support for foster youth, has actively championed legislation like HB 700, recognizing the importance of providing comprehensive support for these students. With the bill pending a vote in the Senate’s subcommittee on Higher Education, its potential passage represents a significant milestone in advancing educational opportunities for former foster youth in Virginia.

