Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney Drops Bid For Virginia Governor

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday he is dropping his bid for Virginia governor while avoiding a nomination contest with U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

In a released statement, Mayor Stoney says:

“After careful consideration with my family, I believe that the best way to ensure that all Virginia families do get the change they deserve is for our party to come together, avoid a costly and damaging primary and, for me to run instead for Lieutenant Governor.”

See story here