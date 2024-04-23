Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney Drops Bid For Virginia Governor

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday he is dropping his bid for Virginia governor while avoiding a nomination contest with U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
In a released statement, Mayor Stoney says:
“After careful consideration with my family, I believe that the best way to ensure that all Virginia families do get the change they deserve is for our party to come together, avoid a costly and damaging primary and, for me to run instead for Lieutenant Governor.”
See story here
-
