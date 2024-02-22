Unions Oppose Plan To Relocate Washington Wizards And Capitals To Potomac Yard

Labor groups, including the Northern Virginia AFL-CIO and UNITE HERE Local 25, have announced their opposition to moving the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals to Northern Virginia, citing unsatisfactory deals for union construction workers.
This opposition presents a challenge to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and his $2 billion relocation proposal. Despite Youngkin’s assertion that negotiations had included a “substantial role” for union workers and his commitment to the project despite Virginia’s right-to-work laws, the project faces hurdles in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.
The House of Delegates has passed legislation for the relocation, but Senate approval remains uncertain amid demands for labor considerations and other Democratic priorities.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell indicated that labor opposition complicates legislative progress, while House Speaker Don Scott acknowledged the significance of union positions.
