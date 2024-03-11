Multi-Media Personality and Cancer Survivor Sheilah Belle, Releases New Book ‘Journey In The Journey: Mind, Body and Soul’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Celebrates New Release During Multiple Book Releases and Signings

Richmond, VA – March 10, 2024 –On Saturday, March 9, Sheilah Belle “The Belle” introduced the world to her new book Journey in the Journey. The introduction took place during a special book release held at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center in Richmond, VA. With standing room only, family, friends, and colleagues, turned out for the special occasion that included, congratulatory letters from state representatives, great food and a one-on-one interview with Micah “Bam-Bamm” White.

The Saturday event was sponsored in part by JVB Movement, Boyd’s Waste Disposal Service, FOURDEEP and The Belle Report.

The energy continued on Sunday, March 10, when the senior pastor, Dr. Lance D. Watson of St. Paul’s Baptist Church, who also endorsed the book, supported The Belle, during the 9am service, with a public congratulation on the arrival of her new book and invited church members to go get their copies and be sure to get it autographed. His response was met with overwhelming response and a long line of supporters.

About Journey in the Journey

Journey In The Journey delivers many of these illustrations through personal experiences, visions from God and miraculous healings. Within the ten chapters of Journey In The Journey, it is also explained why, understanding the necessity of purpose for one’s life and fighting through extremely difficult time lines, will take determination, the will to live, faith in God, and everything you have learned along your life journey.

In this book, Sheilah Belle, affectionally known as The Belle, one of today’s most respected multi-media personalities in the music industry, Music Director and Mid-Day radio personality, and inspirational speaker, shares several personal and in-depth moments of reflection about her journey before, during and while overcoming Breast Cancer and the many lessons learned along the way.

While her story is centered around five years that will take you on a journey within her journey, you will also experience how life, even as a teenager and the tribe you surround yourself with, can play a major role in your adult life.

Thoughtfully, passionately, and courageously written, Journey In The Journey, will remind you, that you are stronger than you think, regardless of how you may feel.

Purchase Your Copy Here! Journey in the Journey

