Authorities have confirmed the identity of the victim in the fatal incident on I-495 in Prince George’s County early Friday morning. Kerri Snead, 32, from Virginia, tragically lost her life after being struck by a vehicle around 3 a.m. along the outer loop of the Capital Beltway, near the Allentown Rd./Joint Base Andrews interchange.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
In response to the incident, all lanes of the outer loop were temporarily closed for several hours at the crash site. The circumstances leading to the crash are currently under investigation, as authorities work to determine the cause of this heartbreaking incident. Our thoughts are with Kerri Snead’s loved ones during this difficult time.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Police Identify Woman Fatally Struck On I-495 was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Radio One and Miss Community Clovia Toy Drive
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Diddy's Relationship With Al B. Sure's Son Quincy!
-
Listen To Kiss Richmond On Your Alexa!
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Virginia Teen’s Cancer Treatment Soap Earns National Science Prize
-
Pharrell’s Black Ambition Non-Profit Awarded Over $3 Million To Entrepreneurs During 3rd Annual Demo Day
-
Ludacris Stars in New Disney Christmas Classic ‘Dashing Through The Snow’ [WATCH]