Beware: Thieves Targeting Those Wearing Canada Goose Jackets In DC

Published on December 4, 2023

American University student Meera Hajarnis shared her concerns about wearing a Canada Goose jacket, a popular target for thieves. Similar incidents have occurred at George Washington University and Georgetown, with reports even involving armed theft.

Recently, three suspects brandishing guns demanded a victim’s Canada Goose jacket near Dupont Circle. This isn’t the first time such thefts have taken place; last winter, George Washington University issued an alert about jacket robberies near its Foggy Bottom campus.

Commander Sylvan Altieri of D.C. police suggested using AirTags to track belongings. Despite the risks, Hajarnis, attached to her jacket, remains cautious, expressing concern over the intensity of thefts over a piece of clothing. In the recent incident, the victim surrendered the jacket, and the thieves escaped.

source: The DMV Daily

