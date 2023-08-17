UVA Shooting Survivor Michael Hollins Makes Insiring Return For New Football Season

UVA’s Mike Hollins, a shooting survivor, returns stronger after tragic events. While football takes a back seat, his eagerness for the upcoming season remains strong. The emotional spring game marked his comeback, bringing inspiration to his teammates. Hollins, a survivor of a November shooting that claimed three lives, overcame injuries, surgeries, and rehab.
The team and community felt the impact, leading to canceled games. Despite initial restrictions, Hollins’ triumphant touchdown brought liberation from haunting memories. His resilience, praised by roommate Perris Jones, drives them to honor fallen friends by playing.
Their objective: a poignant tribute through performance. Hollins faces Tennessee on September 2, carrying remembrance and purpose. Stepping back on the field becomes a healing path to honor their legacy.
