Virginia State Police Investigating Helicopter Crash That Left People Injured

Published on August 16, 2023

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a helicopter crash that occurred in Surry County. The crash was reported at approximately 12:45 p.m. on August 5th in the vicinity of White Marsh Road in Surry County.

The helicopter involved in the incident was a private Hughes 369 Delta, operated by Haverfield Aviation, which crashed into a wooded area. At the time of the crash, the helicopter was occupied by two individuals. Both occupants have been identified and were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The incident has been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the investigation is ongoing.

source: The DMV Daily

