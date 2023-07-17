D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the appointment of Pamela Smith as the next Chief of Police. Smith holds the distinction of being the first African American to assume this role in the history of the MPD. With an impressive 25 years of law enforcement experience, she most recently served as the Assistant Chief of Police in the Homeland Security Bureau.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
Before that, Smith made significant contributions as the MPD’s Chief Equity Officer, emphasizing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the department. Her career began in 1998 with the United States Park Police in San Francisco, and she has since served in New York and Atlanta.
This appointment follows the retirement of former D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee in May, during which time Ashan Benedict acted as the interim police chief. In June, Mayor Bowser sought community input through a survey to determine the priorities for the next police chief.
READ MORE:
- DC Appoints Their First Black Woman Police Chief
- DC Fashion Week Model Call [Register Here]
- Big Boss Era: Empowering Yourself to Create the Life You Want With Keke Palmer & Dominique Da Diva
- Pregnant Non-Citizens In Maryland Are Eligible For Free Health Care
- Supreme Court Eradicates Affirmative Action In Colleges!!!
- It’s Back! Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Returns August 12-13
- 2023 Virginia Primary Elections Unofficial Results Are In
- Man Severely Injured After Being Hit By Light Rail In Norfolk
- Performance Update For Jubilation In June 2023: WanMor, Bilal and Kamauu
- Know Before You Go: Street Parking Will Not Be Allowed at Jubilation
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
DC Appoints Their First Black Woman Police Chief was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Latto Gives Big Energy As Cosmopolitan’s Newest Cover Girl
-
Listen To Kiss Richmond On Your Alexa!
-
Buy Black RVA