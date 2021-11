The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently looking into a reported incident that occurred at The Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino involving VA native was in Las Vegas celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday.

A source at The Cosmopolitan says Trey Songz and his entourage took several women back to their hotel after the club where things went south. Trey Songz is fully cooperating with the investigation and so far, there have been no arrests.

See story here