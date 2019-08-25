The Theme Song To ‘Power’ Traded Joe For Trey Songz & Fans Are Not Happy #PowerPremiere

After a year away from our television sets, POWER returned for its sixth (and presumed final) season this morning. If you have the STARZ App or OnDemand, you can watch it now.

While diehard fans are locked into the latest saga and drama of Ghost, Tommy, Tasha, Angela, Tariq and more, others who frequently watch the show know it for its now catchy and ubiquitous theme song, “Big Rich Town” by 50 Cent and Joe. Hell, you’ve probably even heard it at brunch a time or two.

Well … season 6 kicked off this morning and fans were greeted by a different version of the song. One where Trey Songz is on the hook, 50’s bars are a little different and so is the beat.

As soon as fans heard it, they revolted. Mostly because you give people a fire theme song they’ve listened to and sung to their heart’s content for six years – changing it without telling anybody is gonna make a few people upset. That and, well people really love Joe crooning that hook.

Power really changed the opening theme song to the mix with trey and I couldn’t be most pissed about it — Donnie🤙🏽 (@jBird__21) August 21, 2019

#PowerPremiere Trey songz: They say this is a big rich town.. Everyone: pic.twitter.com/Qd3Sz58ldK — Shyaka⚡🎆 (@fa_shyaka) August 25, 2019

When I heard he new theme song to power come on #PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/PrripxhgRk — MeanAssBusDrvr (@meanassbusdrvr) August 25, 2019

And so on. In a recent interview, 50 said that the updated theme was supposed to “feel younger”. “The writers take everyone on an emotional journey, ’cause the characters that they built, they built them up, and have you invested in them — and then [they get killed off],” he told Bustle.

At least one person is riding with Trigga on this!

Everybody Hating On The New Trey Songz Intro For Power. But I Personally Like It 🤷🏾‍♂️😭 #PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/o3I5CCy2Wh — HookahPapi🇸🇱RayLeone (@ContendaGOTEM) August 25, 2019

Long live the original theme and read more reactions from disgruntled Power fans below.

