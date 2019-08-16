Weekend Roundup: Prep For Success, Kings Dominion & More!

The weekend is finally here and there is so much to do in Richmond, VA.

Off-beat comedies are in full supply, with the release of Good Boys, Blinded By The Light and Where’d You Go, Bernadette.

For those “good Samaritans” out there, don’t miss Radio One at the Walmart on Sheila Lane for Prep For Success. We will be collecting school supplies on Saturday and Sunday!

Kings Dominion celebrates National Roller Coaster Day and African American folklife is on full display at the Down Home Family Reunion.

See the full list of great happenings below:

Regardless of what you decide to do, get up and get out!

New To Theaters

Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Good Boys

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Blinded By The Light

New To DVD

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Friday, Aug. 16

Movies In The Park Grab the entire fam! It’s the last weekend to see your favorite family films for FREE! For more information: ipowerrichmond.com

Capone at The Richmond Funny Bone Don’t miss Capone performing LIVE this weekend! Capone is taking over The Richmond Funny Bone from August 9th – 11th. For more information: kissrichmond.com

Kings Dominion Celebrate National Roller Coaster Day (Aug 16) at Kings Dominion this weekend. For more information: kingsdominion.com

Flying Squirrels vs. Harrisburg Senators Attention sports fans, Richmond’s Flying Squirrels go up against the Harrisburg Senators from Aug 16 – 18. For more information or to purchase tickets: www.milb.com/

Saturday, Aug. 17

Prep For Success Help Radio One make a difference in the lives of school children this upcoming season by donating school supplies. For more information: kissrichmond.com

Down Home Family Reunion Celebrate African American folklife this weekend at the Down Home Family Reunion. This festival features the best in music, dance and heritage. For more information: http://efsinc.org

The Art of Play Enjoy moments of “joy, whimsy and enchantment” at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden exploring the Art of Play. For more information or to purchase tickets: lewisginter.org

Sunday, Aug. 18

Prep For Success Help Radio One make a difference in the lives of school children this upcoming season by donating school supplies. For more information: kissrichmond.com

Church Hill Free Walking Tour Explore the colorful stories of Richmond’s past and present. The tour is free but tips are customary. For more information: richmondtourguys.com

