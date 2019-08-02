Come be a part of Radio One Richmond’s Prep For Success Back to School Supply Drive! Just visit the Walmart on Sheila Lane on the dates and times below where you can DONATE new school supplies for children and families in need.

August 2 – 4, 2019 12 PM – 7 PM

August 17 – 18, 2019 12 PM – 7PM

All supplies will be distributed on August 24, 2019, at our Radio One Richmond Prep For Success Back To School Block Party at the Trinity Family Life Center.

Here is a suggested list of supplies:

backpacks

wide ruled composition books

notebooks

pens (Black, Blue, Red)

pencils

glue

glue sticks

safety scissors

markers

colored pencils

loose leaf paper (wide & college ruled)

rulers

erasers

large erasers

3 ring binders

dividers

pencil case

2 pocket folders

crayons

post its

index cards

