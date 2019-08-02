- Date/time: August 2nd to August 18th
- Venue: Walmart
- Address: 2410 Sheila Ln, Richmond, VA, 23225
Come be a part of Radio One Richmond’s Prep For Success Back to School Supply Drive! Just visit the Walmart on Sheila Lane on the dates and times below where you can DONATE new school supplies for children and families in need.
August 2 – 4, 2019 12 PM – 7 PM
August 17 – 18, 2019 12 PM – 7PM
All supplies will be distributed on August 24, 2019, at our Radio One Richmond Prep For Success Back To School Block Party at the Trinity Family Life Center.
Here is a suggested list of supplies:
backpacks
wide ruled composition books
notebooks
pens (Black, Blue, Red)
pencils
glue
glue sticks
safety scissors
markers
colored pencils
loose leaf paper (wide & college ruled)
rulers
erasers
large erasers
3 ring binders
dividers
pencil case
2 pocket folders
crayons
post its
index cards
