Back To Events

Prep For Success Back To School Supply Drive

Add to Calendar
Prep For Success Back To School Supply Drive
  • Date/time: August 2nd to August 18th
  • Venue: Walmart
  • Address: 2410 Sheila Ln, Richmond, VA, 23225

Come be a part of Radio One Richmond’s Prep For Success Back to School Supply Drive! Just visit the Walmart on Sheila Lane on the dates and times below where you can DONATE new school supplies for children and families in need.

August 2 – 4, 2019 12 PM – 7 PM

August 17 – 18, 2019 12 PM – 7PM

All supplies will be distributed on August 24, 2019, at our Radio One Richmond Prep For Success Back To School Block Party at the Trinity Family Life Center.

Here is a suggested list of supplies:

backpacks

wide ruled composition books

notebooks

pens (Black, Blue, Red)

pencils

glue

glue sticks

safety scissors

markers

colored pencils

loose leaf paper (wide & college ruled)

rulers

erasers

large erasers

3 ring binders

dividers

pencil case

2 pocket folders

crayons

post its

index cards

 

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

TK Kravitz, Nick Grant, & Tons Of School Supplies Help Richmond Youth Prep For Success
66 photos
Videos
Latest
7 items
Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El…
 2 days ago
08.04.19
26 itemsPrep For Success Back To School Drive
See Pictures From The Prep For Success Back…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Run That Back With Aladdin Da Prince &…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
A$AP Rocky Has Been Released From Prison
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Congrats Mama! Keyshia Cole Gives Birth To Second…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
12 items
Y’alls Triffling President Made Fun Of Rep. Cummings’…
 3 days ago
08.05.19
Eesh: One Of The Original ‘Lion King’ Animators…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Justice League Member Is Confirmed As Queer After…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Get Money! Karlie Redd Signs $300K Deal For…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close