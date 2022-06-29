Riverside Regional Jail – NOW HIRING

Looking for an exciting career? Riverside Regional Jail located at 500 FOLAR Trail, North Prince George, Virginia is looking to hire Jail Officers. The starting pay has increased to $46,851.00 per year effective August 1, 2022 with full benefits to include VRS retirement, 457 plan, health, dental and vision insurance, annual and sick leave which includes 14 paid holidays. Promotional opportunity is also available. Candidates with five or more years of Corrections or Jail experience will earn an even higher salary to include applicants with military experience.

To qualify, you must be at 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or G.E.D, be a U. S. Citizen and have a Valid Driver’s License. Apply on-line at rrjva.org. For more information, contact Ms. Shelia Ward, Human Resources Manager at (804) 524-6600. Riverside Regional Jail is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Act now, compensation starting at $46,851 per yearfor more info contact Ms. Shelia Ward, Human Resources Manager at (804) 524-6600, that number again is (804) 524-6600.