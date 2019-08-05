Lavell Crawford at The Richmond Funny Bone

Perhaps best known for his role on BREAKING BAD, Lavell next hits the big screen alongside Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, and Uma Thurman in AMERICAN ULTRA for Lionsgate. To those in the know, Lavell is one of the hottest artists breaking out of the urban scene in years. With his original voice and consistent wealth of new material, Lavell has started selling out big time at theaters, major arena tours as headliner and closer; colleges, casinos, and clubs across the world generating seven-figure income in that area. Recent projects include his on-going recurring roles on THE CRAZY ONES, SUPER FUN NIGHT, and ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA, as well as his work for several weeks as Guest Host of the STEVE HARVEY RADIO SHOW, regular appearances on CHELSEA LATELY, recurring voice over roles on Adult Swim’s SQUIDBILLIES, ongoing series regular role on Swim’s new series, SPERM WHALE. and roles on TOSH.0 and WORKAHOLICS. His one-hour special LAVELL CRAWFORD: CAN A BROTHER GET SOME LOVE recently premiered this year on Comedy Central, his second special for the network. Lavell has had a deal for a scripted series at Comedy Central as well.

