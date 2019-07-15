Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By Motorist In Virginia Beach

2.87K reads Leave a comment
Boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker was killed Sunday night after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to WTKR, News 3 the Norfolk native was hit near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road.
A four-weight world champion and an Olympic gold medalist, Whitaker achieved worldwide recognition. After retiring from the ring, he found success as a boxing trainer.
Whitaker was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006.
He was 55 years old.
Latest…
- Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He Worshipped The Devil
- Delusional Black Trump Worshiper Wonders: ‘Are People Of Color Still Welcome In This Movement’
- Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat Was An Accident
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting Jennifer On The Girls Trip
Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
comments – add yours