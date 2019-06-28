James Alex Fields, Jr. Sentenced To Life In Prison For Deadly Car Attack In Charlottesville

James Alex Fields, Jr. has been sentenced to life in prison. The White Supremacist who plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, during the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville two years ago was sentenced today.

In March, Fields plead guilty to federal hate crime charges to avoid the death penalty.

RELATED: Man Convicted of Murder During Charlottesville Riot Wants Leniency

Fields, lawyers filed a memo in court last week asking the judge for leniency in sentencing. Seeking justification in the fact that Fields had a traumatic childhood and a history of mental illness.

According to NBC News, along with the federal charges, Fields is also convicted of state charges, including five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of malicious wounding, one hit and run count and first-degree murder. He is to be sentenced for those charges on July 15.

