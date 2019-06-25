CLOSE
Community Clo
HomeCommunity Clo

Man Convicted of Murder During Charlottesville Riot Wants Leniency

1 reads
Leave a comment

He hails from Ohio and he will be sentenced in Federal court this Friday for the murder of one person and injuring others.

James Alex Fields, Junior drove his car into a crowd at the United Right Rally in Charlottesville in 2017. He is scheduled to be sentenced this Friday for nearly 30 federal hate crimes. Fields, lawyers filed a memo in court last week asking the judge for leniency in sentencing because Fields had a traumatic childhood and a history of mental illness. Prosecutors argue that he has shown no remorse. Heather Heyer died and others were injured when Fields drove his car into a group of counter-protesters at the rally.

Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos

 

 

charlottesville , counter-protesters , Heather , Heyer , James Fields , Jr , Unite the Right Rally

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close