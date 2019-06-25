Man Convicted of Murder During Charlottesville Riot Wants Leniency

He hails from Ohio and he will be sentenced in Federal court this Friday for the murder of one person and injuring others.

James Alex Fields, Junior drove his car into a crowd at the United Right Rally in Charlottesville in 2017. He is scheduled to be sentenced this Friday for nearly 30 federal hate crimes. Fields, lawyers filed a memo in court last week asking the judge for leniency in sentencing because Fields had a traumatic childhood and a history of mental illness. Prosecutors argue that he has shown no remorse. Heather Heyer died and others were injured when Fields drove his car into a group of counter-protesters at the rally.