Covfefe Chronicles | Ep. 15 – Trump Tried Twice to Indict Letitia James—and Failed. So Why Can’t He Let Her Go?

Donald Trump tried, twice, to turn New York Attorney General Letitia James into a criminal defendant. Twice, grand juries refused to play along. The coverage mostly treated it as a procedural fluke, an odd legal stumble, something to shrug at and move on from. End of story.

Except it isn’t.

Because when the same man keeps pushing the same case, against the same woman, with the same urgency, after already losing, the question isn’t what went wrong legally. The question we need to ask is: why does Donald Trump keep coming for Leticia James?.

This episode of The Covfefe Chronicles takes the story out of the dry language of legal processes and puts it where it belongs: inside Trump’s fixation with a powerful Black woman who dismantled his self-mythology in public. The pursuit of multiple indictments wasn’t about law and order. It wasn’t about justice. It was about trying to undo a loss he cannot emotionally accept. He didn’t just lose in court. He lost the narrative. And he lost to a Black woman.

That kind of loss doesn’t register as a normal defeat for a man like Trump. It registers as humiliation and an existential threat.

The second attempt to indict Letitia James was compulsion. Full stop. It was the hope that if Trump tried again, if he could flip the image and put her in the dock instead of himself, then he could reverse the feeling of being exposed. The indictments weren’t about guilt or innocence. They were about narrative control. About turning a public defeat into a story where he’s the victim and a “mean,” “nasty” Black woman is the villain.

And that’s the part the coverage keeps avoiding.

When a Black woman exercises authority cleanly, publicly, and successfully, and refuses to be intimidated, it breaks an expectation certain white men rely on to feel whole and superior. The belief that power will always snap back into place fails. And instead of accepting that reality, the effort repeats.

Trump can’t accept the outcome because accepting it would mean accepting her authority. So he keeps trying to recreate the moment, hoping the next version will end differently. The repeated indictments aren’t about getting the facts right. They’re about restoring dominance and forcing a scenario where she is diminished, defensive, or publicly questioned, because that would reassert the hierarchy he believes is natural.

What makes this kind of man dangerous isn’t just his racism. It’s his inability to process defeat without retaliation. Loss becomes something that has to be erased, not learned from. And when that happens, the law stops being a boundary and becomes a weapon that gets used to manage wounded pride.

