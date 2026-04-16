Virtual Town Hall on Redistricting & Black Representation
‘Diverse Engagement’ Presents a Virtual Town Hall on Redistricting & Black Representation
Join the Conversation That Matters! Diverse Engagement presents a Virtual Town Hall on *Redistricting & Black Representation*
This important discussion brings together community leaders and experts to break down how redistricting impacts representation, policy, and your voice.
Featuring:
Hon. Aijalon “A.C.” Cordoza
Tavorise K. Marks, M.A.
Phillip E. Thompson, Esq.
Rev. Dr. Karl E. Brower
Hosted by: Miss Community Clovia Lawrence
Don’t miss this opportunity to stay informed, leave us comments, and be part of the dialogue shaping our communities.
#VirtualTownHall#Redistricting#BlackRepresentation#CommunityVoices#CivicEngagement
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