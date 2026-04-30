Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Live Nation

‘She Coming’: Is Beyoncé’s Act III Coming Sooner Than We Think? What Fans Are Seeing

The Beyhive is buzzing on Thursday ahead of the highly anticipated Met Gala, where Beyoncé is a co-chair. However, many fans also speculate that ahead of the event, the superstar will tease new music.

The 44-year-old icon is set to return to the Met Gala for the first time in 10 years on May 4, as she is the co-chair alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour. Fans speculate that her return to what is deemed fashion’s biggest night is actually the start of her untitled Act III album rollout.

If you visit the singer’s website, all looks normal for the most part. But, earlier Thursday afternoon, April 30, fans noticed that the superstar removed her merch from her previous Cowboy Carter tour in 2025 in promotion of her Grammy-award winning country album of the same name.