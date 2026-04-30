Cedric Nash on the Black Wealth Summit, AI, and Real Estate

As the Black Wealth Summit approaches, founder Cedric Nash is focusing on the key financial habits and strategies needed to build long-term wealth.

During a recent interview with Vic Jagger, Nash outlined one of the most common financial missteps: prioritizing debt repayment to the point that investing is delayed. Instead, the focus should be on managing debt consistently while also allowing investments to grow over time. Building wealth requires patience, and waiting to be completely debt-free can slow that process.

Nash also emphasized that getting started does not require a large income. Small, consistent contributions toward savings and investing can create momentum, especially when combined with long-term discipline. Tools like fractional investing have made it easier for individuals to begin participating in the market with minimal funds.

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Another major focus is shifting financial mindset. Moving away from performative spending habits and toward a more intentional approach centered on saving, investing, and financial stability is key. Long-term wealth-building relies not only on income, but also on priorities, discipline, and access to the right information.

The Black Wealth Summit is designed to bring those resources directly to the community. The event will feature sessions on investing, real estate, and artificial intelligence, along with conversations about generational wealth and financial growth. A free job fair will also be held, connecting attendees with more than 50 employers offering immediate opportunities across various industries.

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By combining education, access, and community, the summit aims to equip attendees with actionable tools and a clear plan to improve their financial future. The goal is to meet people at every stage of their journey and provide guidance that can be applied immediately.

The Black Wealth Summit takes place May 1st – 2nd in Washington, D.C.,

Cedric Nash on the Black Wealth Summit, AI, and Real Estate was originally published on mymajicdc.com