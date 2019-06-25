CLOSE
The Men Didn’t Come To Play With The Fashion At The 2019 NBA Awards

Posted June 25, 2019

Every year, the most talented and fashionable athletes, past and present, gather for NBA Awards and being their a-game off the court. The men didn’t come to play, breaking out bright colors, finely tailored suits and striking fierce poses for the paps like it was the Oscars. Well it was their Oscars and Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the night with his emotional speech after winning the MVP award.

Keep scrolling for all of the fabulous men’s fashion…

1. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Chris Tucker attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

2. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Rudy Gobert attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

3. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: J. B. Smoove attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

4. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: John Wall attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

5. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: 2 Chainz attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

6. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: RJ Barrett attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

7. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Michael Ealy attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

8. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Isiah Thomas attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

9. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Nick Anderson, Jamier Nelson and Bo Outlaw attend 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

10. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Baron Davis attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

11. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Francois “Frenchy” Nicolas attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

12. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Shareef O’Neal attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

13. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: (L-R) Shareef O’Neal, Shaquille O’Neal, and Shaqir O’Neal attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

14. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Bam Adebayo attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

15. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Josh Okogie attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

16. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Jordan Bell attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

17. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Josh Richardson attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

18. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Lance Fresh attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

19. 2019 NBA Awards Show

2019 NBA Awards Show Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Shareef O’Neal poses at the NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

20. 2019 NBA Awards Show

2019 NBA Awards Show Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Giannis Antetokounmpo does interviews at the NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

21. 2019 NBA Awards Show

2019 NBA Awards Show Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: (L-R) Kostas Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alexis Antetokounmpo and Giannis Antetokounmpo pose together on the red carpet at the NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

22. 2019 NBA Awards Show

2019 NBA Awards Show Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Shareef O’Neal (L) and Shaqir O’Neal (R) pose at the NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

23. 2019 NBA Awards Show

2019 NBA Awards Show Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: (L-R) Kostas Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alexis Antetokounmpo and Giannis Antetokounmpo pose together on the red carpet at the NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

24. 2019 NBA Awards – Arrivals

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: P. J. Tucker attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

