Ready to Rum-ble: We Dare You to Try These 7 Delicious Daiquiris

Posted July 19, 2019

You can’t spell summer without rum, so it’s apropos that National Daiquiri Day occurs each July.

According to the National Day Calendar, the daiquiri is a family of cocktails whose main ingredients are rum, citrus juice (typically lime) and sugar. The drink was a favorite of writer Ernest Hemingway and President John F. Kennedy.

So, raise your glass and try any of these seven delicious daiquiris below if you dare.

1. Laffy Taffy Daiquiri

2. Mangos in Paradise

3. Spiced Pineapple Daiquiri

4. Hemingway Daiquiri

5. Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

6. Banana Daiquiri

7. Firecracker Daiquiri

