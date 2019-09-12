There’s a reason why New York Fashion Week is the first on the fashion month calendar. While some individuals consider New York boring or wonder if true style is coming out of here, I believe that NYFW is pushing diversity and innovation forward. Whether it’s see now where now collections or having diversity of all kinds represented on the runway, NYFW really illustrates the melting pot that is America. This season we saw sustainable designs from Studio One Eighty Nine, West Africa mixing with European silhouettes from Maki Oh, and designers from Indonesia, China and more. Of course, we have our well known staples like Marc Jacobs and Parabal Gurung; nevertheless, we also had fashion forward designs from Chromat and Savage X Fenty.

#NYFWNOIR: 25 Runway Looks We Love On Black Models From NYFW 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com