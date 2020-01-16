CLOSE
Happy Birthday, Aaliyah! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Fun Red Carpet Looks

Posted 14 hours ago

2001 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Today Aaliyah Dana Houghton would’ve turned 41 years old. It is hard to believe that 19 years ago the songbird died in an airplane crash the devastated the entire hip hop community.

Since her untimely death, celebrities have worked overtime to keep her memory alive. Whether they’re paying homage to her with their fashion choices or referencing her in interviews, it is clear that Aaliyah has made an impact on the hip hop culture. 

One thing she was known for was her great sense of style. She made baggy pants, a crop top, sunglasses, and a side-part doobie a staple look in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s. She also knew how to switch it up and give effortless glamour when it came time to hit the red carpet. Aaliyah was a woman who knew how to do both.

On what would’ve been her 41st birthday, we’re honoring the Aaliyah by highlighting 10 times she gave us fun red carpet looks.

 

 

1. AALIYAH AT THE MTV MOVIE AWARDS, 2001

AALIYAH AT THE MTV MOVIE AWARDS, 2001 Source:Getty

Aaliyah hit the red carpet of the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in a simple, classic, black slip dress with a high slit.

2. AALIYAH AT THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS, 2000

AALIYAH AT THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS, 2000 Source:Getty

Aaliyah showed off those infamous abs at the 2000 Teen Choice Awards in a black crop top and black pants.

3. AALIYAH AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2000

AALIYAH AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2000 Source:Getty

Aaliyah killed it at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in a yellow and black slip dress.

4. AALIYAH AT THE “PLANET OF THE APES” New York PREMIERE, 2001

AALIYAH AT THE "PLANET OF THE APES" New York PREMIERE, 2001 Source:Getty

Aaliyah attended the “Planet of the Apes ” New York Premiere in casual white jeans and a cute, semi-sheer colorful top.

5. AALIYAH AT LIFEBEAT’S URBAN AID BENEFIT, 1995

AALIYAH AT LIFEBEAT'S URBAN AID BENEFIT, 1995 Source:Getty

Now this is a classic Aaliyah look that we’ve all known and loved. The songbird wore a black crop top, baggy jeans, and an oversized white jacket.

6. AALIYAH AT THE 70TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 1998

AALIYAH AT THE 70TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 1998 Source:Getty

Aaliyah was known to rock classic pieces on the red carpet. Here she is at the 70th Annual Academy Awards clad in a simple, black, hip-hugging dress.

7. AALIYAH AT THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS, 2000

AALIYAH AT THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS, 2000 Source:Getty

Aaliyah arrived at The 2000 Teen Choice Awards in a very casual pair of black pants and a printed black crop top.

8. AALIYAH AT THE MTV 20TH ANNIVERSARY, 2001

AALIYAH AT THE MTV 20TH ANNIVERSARY, 2001 Source:Getty

Aaliyah attended MTV’s 20th anniversary event in 2001 clad in a black leather halter top and blue denim jeans.

9. AALIYAH AT THE ROMEO MUST DIE PREMIERE, 2000

AALIYAH AT THE ROMEO MUST DIE PREMIERE, 2000 Source:Getty

Aaliyah looked sooo chic in a sheer dress and sequin pants at the premiere of her film, Romeo Must Die.

10. AALIYAH AT THE URBANWORLD FILM FESTIVAL LAUNCH PARTY, 2000

AALIYAH AT THE URBANWORLD FILM FESTIVAL LAUNCH PARTY, 2000 Source:Getty

Aaliyah showed some skin at the UrbanWorld Film Festival Launch Party clad in a pink lace-up top, and white pants.

