BET Awards 2020 Winners

Arts & Entertainment
| 06.28.20
Dismiss
HomeArts & Entertainment

BET Awards 2020 Winners

Posted June 28, 2020


2020 BET Awards Amanda Seales

Source: GIF by BET Awards

This year BET is celebrating 20 years of bringing Black Excellence to the main stage!

In 2020 of course the BET Awards are being brought to us virtually due to COVID-19 but the show must go on because our culture can’t be canceled. “There was no way that we were going to cancel the BET Awards especially at this moment when music is such an important activist” BET Networks Executive Vice President, Head of specials, music programming and music strategy Connie Orlando shared with Tareence J during this year’s pre-show. Tonight the theme was clearly about amplifying our voices, culture, and love.

Below are all the winners from the 2020 BET Awards…

RELATED: See The BET Awards 2020 Performances [VIDEO]

RELATED: 2020 BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva And Dominique Da Diva

BET Awards 2020 Winners  was originally published on kysdc.com

1. Album Of The Year: Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

2. Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

3. Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby

4. BET HER Award: Beyoncé feat. Blue Ivy Carter, Wiz Kid and Saint Jhn “Brown Skin Girl”

5. Music Video Of The Year: DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle And John Legend “Higher”

6. Video Director Of The Year: Teyana Taylor

7. Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

8. Best International Act: Burna Boy

9. Best Female R&B/POP Artist: Lizzo

10. Best Male R&B/POP Artist: Chris Brown

11. Best Movie: Queen & Slim

12. Viewers Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”

13. Best Group: Migos

14. Best Actress: Issa Rae

15. Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan

16. Young Stars Award: Marsai Martin

17. Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin

18. Best Sportswoman Of The Year: Simone Biles

Best Sportswoman Of The Year: Simone Biles Source:Getty

19. Best Sportsman Of The Year: LeBron James

Best Sportsman Of The Year: LeBron James Source:NIke

20. Best Collaboration: Chris Brown feat. Drake “No Guidance”

21. Best New Artist: Roddy Ricch

Latest
Givenchy: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2012
Jennifer Hudson Shines In “Respect” Teaser
 20 hours ago
06.29.20
Beyonce
“BET Awards” 2020 – Full List of Winners
 20 hours ago
06.29.20
15 items
Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made…
 1 day ago
06.29.20
McDonald’s Launches $500,000 HBCU Scholarship Fund
 4 days ago
06.29.20
Loni Love Talks Details In Her Memoir “I…
 4 days ago
06.26.20
Strange Bedfellows? Kanye And The Gap Enter 10-Year…
 4 days ago
06.29.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave…
 4 days ago
06.26.20
Around The Way Girl! Meet The Barbie Rocking…
 4 days ago
06.29.20
Peach & Lily Launches Mentorship Program To Uplift…
 4 days ago
06.29.20
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Tyler Perry Donates Vehicle To Group That Helps…
 4 days ago
06.26.20
One World: Together at home - celebrating heroic efforts of community health workers
Usher Shares Emotional Song ‘I Cry’
 4 days ago
06.26.20
Skincare Diaries: Tika Sumpter Swears By This $30…
 4 days ago
06.26.20
Beverly Johnson Creates New ‘Rule’ To Increase Diversity…
 4 days ago
06.26.20
News You Can’t Use: Here Are News Reports…
 5 days ago
06.25.20
Photos
Close