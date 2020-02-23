CLOSE
2020 NAACP Image Awards Winners

Posted February 22, 2020

This year the 51st NAACP Image Awards were broadcasted on BET. This elegant event showcasing Black excellence aired Saturday Feburary 22nd and the stars definitely showed up.

 

One of tonight’s winners included our Urban One family, TV One in the Outstanding News/Information – (Series or Special) category on their “UnSung” series! See more of this year’s Winners Below and see the full list here https://naacpimageawards.net/

1. Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year

Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year Source:(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Lizzo Beats Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Regina King, and Tyler Perry

2. Omari Hardwick Wins Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Omari Hardwick Wins Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Source:Getty

Omari Hardwick wins for his role in Power beating Billy Porter – Pose (FX Networks), Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX), Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN) and Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC).

3. Angela Bassett wins Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett wins Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Source:Getty

Angela Bassett wins for her role in 9-1-1 (FOX) beating Regina King – Watchmen (HBO), Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN), Simone Missick – All Rise (CBS) and Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

4. Jada Pinkett-Smith wins for Outstanding Talk Series & Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information

Jada Pinkett-Smith wins for Outstanding Talk Series & Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Source:Red Table Talk

5. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé wins Outstanding Variety Show

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé wins Outstanding Variety Show Source:Getty

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé won over 2019 Black Girls Rock! (BET Networks), Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix), Saturday Night Live (NBC) and Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

6. Beyoncé Wins Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé Wins Outstanding Female Artist Source:Getty

Beyoncé Wins Outstanding Female Artist over Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG), H.E.R. (RCA Records), India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG) and Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

7. Bruno Mars wins Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars wins Outstanding Male Artist Source:Getty

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records) won over Khalid (RCA Records), Lil Nas X (Columbia Records), MAJOR.,(BOE Music Group/EMPIRE), and PJ Morton (Morton R

8. Kirk Franklin’s Love Theory Wins Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Kirk Franklin's Love Theory Wins Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album Source:Getty

Kirk Franklin’s Love Theory Wins Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album over I Made It Out – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez, Laughter – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul, Not Yet – Donnie McClurkin and Victory – The Clark Sisters

9. Just Mercy Wins Outstanding Motion Picture

Just Mercy Wins Outstanding Motion Picture Source:Warner Bros.

Just Mercy Wins Outstanding Motion Picture over Dolemite is My Name, Harriet, Queen & Slim and Us

10. 50 Cent wins Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

50 Cent wins Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series Source:Getty

50 Cent wins Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for the “Forgot About Dre” episode in Power over Ava DuVernay – When They See Us – “Part Four”, Carl H. Seaton, Jr. – Snowfall – “Hedgehogs”, Debbie Allen – Grey’s Anatomy – “Silent All These Years”, and Jet Wilkinson – The Chi – “The Scorpion and the Frog”.

