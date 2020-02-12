CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

13 Bad A** Photos Of Amber Rose’s Tattoos

Posted 18 hours ago

amber rose tattoo

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Amber Rose not only challenges traditional ideals of feminism, she also challenges archaic beauty standards. The bald beauty continues to push the boundaries of what is considered appropriate behavior for women. And her latest ink — a forehead tattoo that reads the names of her two sons — does precisely that.

Yes, Amber Rose got Slash and Bash tattoed on her forehead.

It’s bold. It’s in your face. It’s Amber Rose doing what Amber Rose does…start conversation. If anything, she’s true to her brand, which is unapologetic and authentic.

It’s been a while since she’s shot to the top of the trending tab on Twitter, but her tattoo debut is sparking plenty of reactions. Amber’s latest ink should come as no surprise. Sis has two tattoo sleeves.

Whether you agree with the latest addition to her in inked masterpiece, she makes it looks sexy and stylish.

Keep scrolling to see some bad a** photos of Amber’s tattoos.

13 Bad A** Photos Of Amber Rose’s Tattoos  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Sweethearts 🥰 📸 by @kristinajmedia

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Freak Bih in my @fashionnova Tube Top Dress 🥰

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
Black History Month: Age Disruptor Award: Reinventing What…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Indicted: Jussie Smollett Hit With New Charges Over…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
E! Host Nina Parker Designed Her Own Oscar…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Janet Jackson Shares How She Balancing Motherhood, Planning…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Usher Spotted With Rumored New Girlfriend,…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
48 items
Seen On The #NYFW Scene: Celebs In The…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
12 items
Style Gram (2/9-2/15): Celebs Slaying In These Internet…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
10 items
10 Poppin’ Pics Of Zaya Wade Living Her…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
23 items
Thick And Sexy AF! Plus Size Lingerie Perfect…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Brandy! Here Are 10 Times Her…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kelly Rowland! Here Are 10 Times…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close