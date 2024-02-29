Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

Actress Gabourey Sidibe and her husband Brandon Frankel have some exciting news to share – they’re expecting twins! The couple took to Instagram to announce their impending parenthood with a joint post, exclaiming, “Twin Delivery coming soon! Twenty Twinty Four!!”

In her caption, Sidibe humorously revealed, “I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” Embracing the joy of the moment, she added, “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!!”

The post featured two heartwarming photos, one capturing Frankel’s embrace around Sidibe and another of the couple posing happily with a stroller.

Sidibe, renowned for her Oscar-nominated role in “Precious” and notable television appearances in “Empire” and “American Horror Story,” had previously disclosed her marriage to Frankel in December 2022. She candidly shared the details during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” revealing that they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at their kitchen table in 2021. Reflecting on their whirlwind romance, she shared, “We got engaged in 2020, we got married like four months later.”

