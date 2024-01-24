Listen Live
Entertainment News

“Oppenheimer” And “Barbie” Score Big With Oscar Nominations

“Oppenheimer” And “Barbie” Score Big With Oscar Nominations

Published on January 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18, 2015: Two wooden stand-in Oscar statuettes are ready to be taken on

Source: Al Seib / Getty

While “Oppenheimer” leads the way with 13 nominations, 7 of the 20 acting nominations went to people of color, including Lily Gladstone for “Killers” and a trio in the supporting-actress category: America Ferrera, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Danielle Brooks, the only actress recognized from “The Color Purple.”

See full list of nominations here

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close