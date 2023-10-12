Offset Surprises Cardi B With A Lavish Rose And Balloon Display For Her 31st Birthday

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Cardi B celebrated her 31st birthday in a room full of roses and hot pink decor. Her forever husband, Offset, surprised the sexy Libra with an over-the-top romantic birthday display on October 11.

Cardi, who recently partnered with Ugg to kick off the fall/winter season, shared a video of her reaction to the unveiling of her gorgeous flowers on social media. Seemingly shocked at the grand presentation, the “BONGOS” rapper brought in another year surrounded by love.

“Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me,” she wrote in the caption.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi B posted a video snippet of her birthday present for the first time. In the video, the raptress records her perfectly manicured white toes descending the stairs, following a rose petal and white candle path. When the camera moves higher, a lavish display is unveiled, complete with rose bunches, a ceiling lined with balloons, and larger-than-life lettered balloons that spell “Happy Birthday.” Topping off the gift is a heart in the middle of the room with the Libra’s name on it.

“I love you,” Cardi exclaims in the video in between song as she moves the camera across the room. “So this is why you was rushing me to go downstairs ..” the birthday queen audibly jokes.

Fans gush at the celebratory view. The birthday love literally overfloweth – and no spot in the room is seemingly left untouched. “One thing about offset is he go out his way to keep his wife happy,” one fan commented. “Who else was cheesing extra hard watching, listening, and feeling the love from @iamcardib and @offsetyrn,” wrote another.

Cardi B and Offset love to shower each other with love.

The hip-hop duo does not play about each other. The two have a history of ‘going all out’ for each other’s significant moments and birthday events.

In 2021, the Bardi babe reportedly presented her hubby with a $2 million check at his sneaker-themed 30th birthday party. Offset gifted Cardi a rare Richard Mille watch for her birthday in the same year. The super luxe accessory ranged anywhere from $60,000 to $2,500,000.

Offset talked to E! News about challenges with buying gifts for his wife. Last year, the “Jealousy” rapper said, “First off, she has everything. Second off, she doesn’t want anything. Third off, I’m gonna get her something because she deserves it. It’s getting harder and harder.”

Happy Birthday, Cardi!

Offset Surprises Cardi B With A Lavish Rose And Balloon Display For Her 31st Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com